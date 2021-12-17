Chris Noth poses during the red carpet premiere of the Sex and The City sequel And Just Like That in New York on December 8. Photo: Reuters
Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

  • Noth, who plays Mr Big on the hit series, denies the allegations, saying his encounters with the two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual
  • Exercise company Peloton removed a viral ad featuring the actor, who also appears in sequel And Just Like That, after the accusations surfaced

Reuters
Updated: 6:18am, 17 Dec, 2021

