Paramedics tend to an injured person in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Wednesday. Over a dozen large trucks were blown over by high winds in region. Photo: The Gazette via AP
At least 5 dead as ‘abnormal’ hurricane-force winds batter US

  • The storms come on the heels of devastating tornadoes that cut a path through five states on the weekend, killing more than 85 people
  • The destructive and unusual system developed amid unseasonable heat in the region, resulting in temperatures like a ‘warm July evening’ in December

Associated Press
Updated: 6:56am, 17 Dec, 2021

