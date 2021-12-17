Gloria Jean Watkins was known by her pen name bell hooks. Photo: Handout from family of bell hooks via Reuters
Gloria Jean Watkins was known by her pen name bell hooks. Photo: Handout from family of bell hooks via Reuters
Tributes for late feminist author bell hooks pour in from US VP Kamala Harris, author Roxane Gay, others

  • bell hooks died on Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, ‘surrounded by family and friends’
  • She gained acclaim for works examining the impact of sexism and racism on Black women, as well as racism within feminism

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:40am, 17 Dec, 2021

