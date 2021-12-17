Gloria Jean Watkins was known by her pen name bell hooks. Photo: Handout from family of bell hooks via Reuters
Tributes for late feminist author bell hooks pour in from US VP Kamala Harris, author Roxane Gay, others
- bell hooks died on Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, ‘surrounded by family and friends’
- She gained acclaim for works examining the impact of sexism and racism on Black women, as well as racism within feminism
Topic | United States
Gloria Jean Watkins was known by her pen name bell hooks. Photo: Handout from family of bell hooks via Reuters