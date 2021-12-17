The revelations come amid increasing scrutiny of companies that provide governments with surveillance technologies. Photo: Reuters
Meta cracks down on firms that spied on users in 100 countries, including India, China, Israel
- Meta identified 6 firms from Israel, India, and North Macedonia, in addition to an unknown entity in China, which it said carried out ‘indiscriminate’ surveillance in areas including Xinjiang, Myanmar and Hong Kong
- Those targeted included journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, and families of opposition and human rights activists, according to Meta
