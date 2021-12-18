Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to ex-US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday after his deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump ally Roger Stone appears before Capitol attack panel but refuses to answer questions
- The ex-president’s long-time confidant said he had asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination
- Stone is not the only Trump ally refusing to answer: others include Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, who have been held in contempt of Congress
Topic | US Politics
Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to ex-US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday after his deposition before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack. Photo: TNS