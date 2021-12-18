A man wearing a festive attire and a mask walks through Times Square in New York on Friday. Photo: Reuters
New York coronavirus cases top 20,000 for daily record as shutdowns spread

  • The state’s confirmed Omicron cases have jumped from 50 to 250 in a matter of days
  • Some Broadway shows, including Hamilton, had to be closed after outbreaks among staff, and several universities, including Cornell, have moved final exams online

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:53am, 18 Dec, 2021

