A man wearing a festive attire and a mask walks through Times Square in New York on Friday. Photo: Reuters
New York coronavirus cases top 20,000 for daily record as shutdowns spread
- The state’s confirmed Omicron cases have jumped from 50 to 250 in a matter of days
- Some Broadway shows, including Hamilton, had to be closed after outbreaks among staff, and several universities, including Cornell, have moved final exams online
