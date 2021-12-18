Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her lawyers during her trial in New York on Friday. Courtroom sketch: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Defiant Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify at sex crimes trial as defence rests

  • Speaking for the first time since the trial opened, the UK socialite said there was ‘no need’ for her to testify since prosecutors had not proved their case
  • Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex with her long-time companion Epstein

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:32am, 18 Dec, 2021

