Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her lawyers during her trial in New York on Friday. Courtroom sketch: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Defiant Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify at sex crimes trial as defence rests
- Speaking for the first time since the trial opened, the UK socialite said there was ‘no need’ for her to testify since prosecutors had not proved their case
- Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex with her long-time companion Epstein
