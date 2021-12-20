Senator Joe Manchin. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Senator Joe Manchin says no to US$2 trillion social bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
- Manchin’s opposition deals a potentially fatal blow to US President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative
- The bill carries investments for helping families with children, including extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid
