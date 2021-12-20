Competitors take part in a real-life Quidditch match, Harry Potter’s magical and fictional game, in New York in 2010. Photo: AFP
Harry Potter: Quidditch leagues inspired by magical game to change name, with J.K. Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ tweets cited

  • US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch will choose new title for real-life version of bestselling author’s world-famous game
  • They hope change will ‘help them distance from Rowling who has come under scrutiny for anti-trans positions’ and help avoid trademark concerns

Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Dec, 2021

