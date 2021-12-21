Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump sues New York attorney general Letitia James, seeking to end civil probe

  • In the lawsuit, Trump alleges an investigation into his business practices has violated his constitutional rights in an ‘effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates’
  • Trump, a Republican, seeks a permanent injunction barring James, a Democrat, from investigating him and a declaratory judgment stating that she has violated his rights

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:53am, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE