Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sues New York attorney general Letitia James, seeking to end civil probe
- In the lawsuit, Trump alleges an investigation into his business practices has violated his constitutional rights in an ‘effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates’
- Trump, a Republican, seeks a permanent injunction barring James, a Democrat, from investigating him and a declaratory judgment stating that she has violated his rights
