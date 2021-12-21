Uzra Zeya has been appointed US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Photo: AFP
US announces new ‘special coordinator for Tibetan issues’
- Under Secretary Uzra Zey will be tasked with restarting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China, as well as promoting ‘respect for the human rights’ of Tibetans
- Supporters of the Dalai Lama accuse the Chinese government of suppressing Tibetan culture and religion
