Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a beef cow in the province of Alberta. Photo: AP
Canada reports atypical case of mad cow disease, animal health organisation says
- The Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said the carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains
- An outbreak of BSE, more commonly known as mad cow disease, badly hit Canadian exports around 20 years ago
Topic | Canada
