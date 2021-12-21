Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a beef cow in the province of Alberta. Photo: AP
Canada
Canada reports atypical case of mad cow disease, animal health organisation says

  • The Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said the carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains
  • An outbreak of BSE, more commonly known as mad cow disease, badly hit Canadian exports around 20 years ago

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:42am, 21 Dec, 2021

