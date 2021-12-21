Courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, US. Photo: Reuters
Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell sex crimes trial begins deliberations
- Maxwell, 59, faces an effective life sentence if found guilty of six counts of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein
- Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
