Courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell in New York, US. Photo: Reuters
Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell sex crimes trial begins deliberations

  • Maxwell, 59, faces an effective life sentence if found guilty of six counts of recruiting and grooming young girls to be abused by late financier Jeffrey Epstein
  • Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004

Reuters
Updated: 6:45am, 21 Dec, 2021

