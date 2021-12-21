Bangladeshi bloger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in Dhaka on February 27, 2015. Photo: Handout
US offers bounty for militants in 2015 Bangladesh killing of secularist writer Avijit Roy
- Assailants hacked Avijit Roy to death and injured his wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, as the couple, both Bangladesh-born US citizens, returned from a book fair in Dhaka in 2015
- The US State Department said up to US$5 million was offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of anyone else involved in the attack
Topic | Bangladesh
Bangladeshi bloger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in Dhaka on February 27, 2015. Photo: Handout