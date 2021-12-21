Unicef workers in Afghanistan check the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine donated through the UN-backed Covax programme in July 2021. The United States has now announced it will give extra money to various international agencies, including Unicef and the WHO, to fight the pandemic. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US to give extra US$580 million in international aid; ‘none safe until all safe’, says Blinken
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says rapid spread of Omicron means ‘efforts must be accelerated’; ‘world at critical point in global response’
- US$280 million of the additional cash is for the WHO, while Unicef will get US$170 million, and five other agencies the remainder
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
