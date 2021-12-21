US President Joe Biden in the White House on December 16, 2021. His speech today will focus on hundreds of millions of free Covid-19 tests and the benefits of vaccination, officials said. Photo: Reuters
US: Biden to pledge 500 million free Covid tests to counter Omicron, and urge more Americans get vaccinated
- President to make major changes including free tests for first time, ordered via new website; previously expected people to pay, then claim money back
- There will also be more testing sites, extra support for struggling hospitals; overall an emphasis ‘on the benefits of being vaccinated’
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden in the White House on December 16, 2021. His speech today will focus on hundreds of millions of free Covid-19 tests and the benefits of vaccination, officials said. Photo: Reuters