Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: Reuters
Japan agrees to pay US$9.33 billion for upkeep of US forces over five years to 2026
- The US and Japan are long-term allies and have deepened their cooperation in recent years through the Quad grouping in the face of China’s rising power
- Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan and the US have been negotiating to strengthen the Japan-US alliance’s deterrence and response capability
