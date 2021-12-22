Protesters hold pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in Manhattan in 2019. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
Maxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets - Bill Clinton on list, too
- Neither Donald Trump nor Bill Clinton has been accused of sexual misconduct involving Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges in 2019
- According to flight logs released as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial, in February 1994 a passenger identified as Bobby Kennedy Jr is listed
Topic | United States
