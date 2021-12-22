A vial of spike ferritin nanoparticle (SpFN), WRAIR’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: US Army
Coronavirus: US Army testing universal vaccine to target all coronavirus variants
- SpFN, or Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle, has shown promise in non-human primate trials and early human trial results are expected this month
- Results suggest the shot could protect against Covid-19 variants and may also trigger a strong immune response against Sars-CoV-1
