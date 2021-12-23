A Delta Air Lines plane at Atlanta International Airport, US. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Omicron doubles or triples the risk of infection on flights, says IATA expert
- There’s much more random movement and potential for face-to-face contact and generally reduced air flows, says IATA expert
- The biggest risk on an aeroplane itself is sitting next to someone who is ill, but the ‘riskiest’ part of air travel is the time before and after flights
