The making of Pfizer’s experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid inside a laboratory in Freiburg, Germany. Photo: Pfizer Inc / EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Pfizer pill becomes first US-authorised home Covid-19 treatment
- The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early Covid-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited
- The milestone comes as US cases, hospitalisations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the Omicron variant
