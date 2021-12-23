US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, on December 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden will address the nation on anniversary of January 6 attack on US Capitol
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would make some kind of speech to commemorate the deadly attack carried out by supporters of Donald Trump
- Biden’s decision to address the nation sets up a direct conflict with Donald Trump, who says he will hold a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that day
