Actor James Franco in 2018. Photo: Reuters
US actor James Franco admits sleeping with students, claims he struggled with sex addiction
- Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran
- In 2019, two women filed a civil suit against Franco, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct school and duping young women into shooting explicit sex scenes
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
