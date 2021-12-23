Actor James Franco in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Actor James Franco in 2018. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US actor James Franco admits sleeping with students, claims he struggled with sex addiction

  • Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran
  • In 2019, two women filed a civil suit against Franco, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct school and duping young women into shooting explicit sex scenes

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:26am, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor James Franco in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Actor James Franco in 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE