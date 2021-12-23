Ghislaine Maxwell sits in the courtroom to hear a note from the jury in a courtroom sketch in New York City on December 21. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell to spend Christmas – her 60th birthday – behind bars
- The jury in Maxwell’s sex crimes trial suspended deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict
- Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Ghislaine Maxwell sits in the courtroom to hear a note from the jury in a courtroom sketch in New York City on December 21. Photo: Reuters