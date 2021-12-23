US President Joe Biden left the door open to a single-term presidency but said he would run again if in good health. Photo: Reuters
Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate him to run for president again in 2024
- The US president, 79, said he believes in fate and would stand for re-election if he is in good health – especially if his predecessor Donald Trump runs again
- Though Vice-President Kamala Harris was once considered his potential political successor, there are questions about her political future
