US President Joe Biden left the door open to a single-term presidency but said he would run again if in good health. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden left the door open to a single-term presidency but said he would run again if in good health. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate him to run for president again in 2024

  • The US president, 79, said he believes in fate and would stand for re-election if he is in good health – especially if his predecessor Donald Trump runs again
  • Though Vice-President Kamala Harris was once considered his potential political successor, there are questions about her political future

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden left the door open to a single-term presidency but said he would run again if in good health. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden left the door open to a single-term presidency but said he would run again if in good health. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE