Author Joan Didion sits in her New York apartment in September 2005. Photo: AP
Iconic US writer Joan Didion dies at 87
- The author and essayist behind beloved works like Slouching Toward Bethlehem and The Year of Magical Thinking was known for her insight and prose style
- Didion’s life was marked by both Hollywood glamour and deep grief, including the deaths of first her husband in 2003, then her daughter soon after
Topic | Books and literature
