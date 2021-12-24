Former US president Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, in June. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of US Capitol attack records

  • The former president is making a last-ditch bid to keep documents away from lawmakers investigating the January 6 insurrection
  • Trump had promoted false theories about election fraud both before and after the attack by his supporters

Updated: 2:57am, 24 Dec, 2021

