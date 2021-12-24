Former police officer Kim Potter reacts as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu reads the verdict on Thursday. Photo: Court TV via AP
US policewoman Kim Potter, who ‘mistook gun for taser’, found guilty of manslaughter in death of black driver
- Motorist Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally shot in the chest in Minneapolis, not far from where the George Floyd murder trial was being held
Topic | Gun violence in the US
