The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year’s Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

New York scales back Times Square New Year’s Eve party amid Omicron coronavirus surge

  • Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000, and revellers must be vaccinated and masked
  • The Big Apple saw a Covid-19 record earlier this week with 17,200 new cases recorded in one day

Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press

Updated: 5:04am, 24 Dec, 2021

