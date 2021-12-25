A traveller sits in baggage claim at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Christmas Eve. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: over 2,000 flights cancelled worldwide as Omicron hits Christmas travel
- More than 5,000 other flights were also delayed, with pilots, flight attendants and other staff sick of having to quarantine after exposure to Covid-19
- The cancellations mean further frustration for those eager to reunite with their families, after last year’s Christmas was severely curtailed by the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
