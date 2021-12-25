A police officer works behind a broken glass door at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in California on Thursday. Photo: AP
US teen killed by stray police bullet while trying on dresses in store
- The victim, 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was struck by a round fired at an assault suspect, who was also shot and killed by officers
- As of Friday, LAPD officers had shot at least 36 people in 2021, killing 17 of them
Topic | Gun violence in the US
