US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Centre via teleconference on the White House campus on Friday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden hit with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ insult during Christmas calls with families

  • The US president was on the phone with children tracking Santa’s flight when one father used the phrase popular with Trump supporters
  • In an awkward moment, Biden repeated the slogan, saying he agreed, without giving indication of whether he knew what it meant

Reuters
Updated: 5:40am, 25 Dec, 2021

