The Ariane 5 rocket carrying Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, launches from French Guiana. Photo: EPA
Nasa’s revolutionary new space telescope heralds ‘a new era’
- Launched from French Guiana, the powerful instrument is heading a million miles from Earth – four times farther away than the moon
- The James Webb Space Telescope is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and cost US$9 billion
