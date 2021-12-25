The Ariane 5 rocket carrying Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, launches from French Guiana. Photo: EPA
Nasa’s revolutionary new space telescope heralds ‘a new era’

  • Launched from French Guiana, the powerful instrument is heading a million miles from Earth – four times farther away than the moon
  • The James Webb Space Telescope is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and cost US$9 billion

Reuters
Updated: 9:26pm, 25 Dec, 2021

