Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 15. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Justin Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other

  • The PM says Beijing has been taking advantage of ‘competition among friends’ as countries vie for access to the rising Chinese middle class
  • Western nations need to work together so China can’t ‘play the angles and divide us’, Trudeau added

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:02am, 26 Dec, 2021

