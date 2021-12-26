Doctors attend to a Covid-19 patient under treatment in an intensive care unit at a hospital in California. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Study sheds light on why long Covid affects so many organs in the body

  • Scientists said the pathogen can spread within days from the airways to the heart, brain and almost every organ system in the body
  • The findings may help explain why long Covid can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:13pm, 26 Dec, 2021

