Brittany Wilson was been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday. Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
Brittany Wilson was been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday. Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

US woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

  • Police were contacted by Brittany Wilson, 32, and arrived on the scene to find her with blood on her clothing and the weapon lying in the front yard
  • The victim, Harrison Stephen Foster, was discovered dead with fresh stab wounds inside the house

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:58am, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brittany Wilson was been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday. Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
Brittany Wilson was been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday. Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE