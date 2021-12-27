Brittany Wilson was been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday. Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
US woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
- Police were contacted by Brittany Wilson, 32, and arrived on the scene to find her with blood on her clothing and the weapon lying in the front yard
- The victim, Harrison Stephen Foster, was discovered dead with fresh stab wounds inside the house
Topic | Crime
