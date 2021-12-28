Director Jean-Marc Vallée poses with actresses Laura Dern (left) and Nicole Kidman during the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in January 2018. Photo: AFP
Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
- The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Canadian filmmaker died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City
- Vallée’s Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 Aids drama starring Matthew McConaughey as drug addict Ron Woodroof
