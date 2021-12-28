US President Joe Biden takes part in the White House Covid-19 Response Team’s virtual meeting with the National Governors Association from the White House complex on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden signs US$770 billion defence bill into law
- The 2022 National Defence Authorisation Act is a compromise result that was earlier stalled by disputes between US lawmakers over China and Russia policy
- In includes funds to deter Beijing in the Pacific, a statement of support for Taiwan, and aid for Ukraine’s armed forces
