Joe Biden signs US$770 billion defence bill into law

  • The 2022 National Defence Authorisation Act is a compromise result that was earlier stalled by disputes between US lawmakers over China and Russia policy
  • In includes funds to deter Beijing in the Pacific, a statement of support for Taiwan, and aid for Ukraine’s armed forces

Updated: 6:11am, 28 Dec, 2021

