A Covid-19 testing specialist reaches forward to swab a driver at a coronavirus testing location in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec 21. Photo: AP
US halves coronavirus isolation guidelines as Omicron chaos spreads
- Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are being told to isolate for five days instead of 10, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others
- Omicron is now the country’s dominant strain, with the US recording more than 200,000 daily coronavirus cases over the past two days
