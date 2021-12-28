A Covid-19 testing specialist reaches forward to swab a driver at a coronavirus testing location in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec 21. Photo: AP
A Covid-19 testing specialist reaches forward to swab a driver at a coronavirus testing location in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec 21. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US halves coronavirus isolation guidelines as Omicron chaos spreads

  • Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are being told to isolate for five days instead of 10, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others
  • Omicron is now the country’s dominant strain, with the US recording more than 200,000 daily coronavirus cases over the past two days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:22am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 testing specialist reaches forward to swab a driver at a coronavirus testing location in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec 21. Photo: AP
A Covid-19 testing specialist reaches forward to swab a driver at a coronavirus testing location in Bellingham, Washington, on Dec 21. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE