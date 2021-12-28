Russian and American flags fly outside the US embassy building in Moscow. Photo: AFP
US-Russia security talks on nuclear arms, Ukraine set for January 10: White House
- The rivals’ much-anticipated talks will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue that Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin launched at their summit in June
- Moscow and Nato representatives are then expected to meet on January 12, with Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meeting after
