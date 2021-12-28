Ghislaine Maxwell pictured pulling down her mask to take a sip of water in a courtroom sketch in New York City on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on trial as ‘GMax’ essay presented as evidence

  • The brief 2002 essay, which prosecutors say Maxwell wrote, speaks of her close relationship with Epstein in the third person
  • FBI agents found it on a hard drive – alongside at least a dozen pictures of the couple and tens of thousands of photographs of nude women and underage girls

Updated: 2:44pm, 28 Dec, 2021

