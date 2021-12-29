The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown. Photo: AP
The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown settles ex-wife’s lawsuit alleging he led a secret life

  • In a lawsuit filed last year, Blythe Brown accused the bestselling author of secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to an unnamed horse trainer
  • ‘Blythe Brown and Dan Brown have reached an amicable resolution of their disagreements, and will have no further comment,’ Blythe Brown’s lawyer said

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:10am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown. Photo: AP
The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE