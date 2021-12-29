The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown. Photo: AP
The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown settles ex-wife’s lawsuit alleging he led a secret life
- In a lawsuit filed last year, Blythe Brown accused the bestselling author of secretly diverting funds to pay for gifts to an unnamed horse trainer
- ‘Blythe Brown and Dan Brown have reached an amicable resolution of their disagreements, and will have no further comment,’ Blythe Brown’s lawyer said
Topic | United States
