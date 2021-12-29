An image released by Los Angeles Police on December 27 shows an assault suspect at a clothes shop lying on the ground after being shot by a police officer. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department / AFP
An image released by Los Angeles Police on December 27 shows an assault suspect at a clothes shop lying on the ground after being shot by a police officer. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department / AFP
Police video shows officer shooting that killed bystander in Los Angeles clothes shop

  • The Los Angeles Police Department posted an edited video package online that included emergency calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from the December 26 shooting
  • Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hiding with her mother inside a dressing room, was killed by a bullet fired by police

Associated Press
Updated: 4:14am, 29 Dec, 2021

