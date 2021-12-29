Actor Hugh Jackman. Photo: Reuters
Actor Hugh Jackman. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19, Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ cancelled through New Year’s Day

  • The Hollywood actor and star of Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ posted a video to Instagram announcing his diagnosis. ‘My symptoms are like a cold,’ he said
  • Jackman wore a loose-fitting black mask that slipped more than once in the brief video, revealing puffy bags under the 53-year-old’s performer’s eyes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:46am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Hugh Jackman. Photo: Reuters
Actor Hugh Jackman. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE