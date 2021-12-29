Actor Hugh Jackman. Photo: Reuters
Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19, Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ cancelled through New Year’s Day
- The Hollywood actor and star of Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ posted a video to Instagram announcing his diagnosis. ‘My symptoms are like a cold,’ he said
- Jackman wore a loose-fitting black mask that slipped more than once in the brief video, revealing puffy bags under the 53-year-old’s performer’s eyes
