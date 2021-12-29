Harry Reid pictured at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016. Photo: EPA
Harry Reid, US Senate leader under Bush, Obama, dies at 82
- The Nevada Democrat used his experience in Congress to help former president Barack Obama steer his landmark Affordable Care Act through the Senate
- He was elected to the Senate in 1986 and served as its majority leader from 2007 to 2015. Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018
