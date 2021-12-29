US soldiers watch an armoured vehicle flying an American flag during a joint military exercise with allied forces in Syria earlier this month. Photo: AFP
US military still rife with racism despite trying to purge white supremacists, extremists for decades: investigation
- Black and Hispanic service members are disproportionately investigated and court-martialed and hate crimes go largely unrecorded due to a lack of categorisation
- There is also still no outright ban on service members joining extremist organisations such as the Ku Klux Klan, the Associated Press investigation found
Topic | United States
