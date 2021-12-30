An image of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein was introduced as evidence at Maxwell’s trial. Photo: US Department of Justice via TNS
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of setting up girls for Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse

  • The British socialite was accused of recruiting and grooming teenagers for her former boyfriend
  • During the trial, jurors heard emotional and graphic testimony from four women; Maxwell was said to have taken part in some of the encounters

Reuters
Updated: 6:40am, 30 Dec, 2021

