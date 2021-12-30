Maria Shriver and then-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger pictured in 2007. photo: Brian Baer/The Sacramento Bee via AP
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finally divorce after 10-year wait
- Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier
- The pair had been married since 1986. It’s not clear why the divorce process took so long. Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential
Topic | Fame and celebrity
