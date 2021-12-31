US schoolteacher Marisa Fotieo posted a video of herself spending five hours in a plane toilet after testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-flight. Photo: Marisa Fotieo via TikTok
US teacher tests positive for coronavirus mid-flight, isolates in toilet for 5 hours
- Marisa Fotieo used a rapid test kit after her throat started hurting on the way to Iceland
- Her video of her stay in the tiny aeroplane bathroom went viral, drawing over 4 million views on TikTok
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
