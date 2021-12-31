Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Photo: Shutterstock
US man shoots dead own daughter after mistaking her for house intruder
- The girl’s mother called police after the incident, with both parents heard on the call frantically begging their daughter to wake up
- Emergency responders arrived a few minutes later and took her to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later
Topic | Gun violence in the US
